NY looking to ban the sale of menthol-flavored e-cigarettes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has accepted the recommendations from the New York Department of Health to ban the sale of menthol-flavored e-cigarettes.

Gov. Cuomo has directed New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to convene an emergency meeting of the Public Health and Health Planning to expand the emergency regulations to include the menthol flavors ban.

According to the governor’s office, there has been an increase of menthol and mint vaping products among the state’s youth.

The teenagers’ preference for menthol or mint-flavored e-cigarettes was 34.1 percent, second only to fruit flavors (51.8%). Adolescent vapers’ preference for menthol or mint increased from 19.9 percent in 2017 to 34.1 percent in 2019, a statistically significant difference.

Local health departments and the Department’s District Offices will handle enforcement of the existing flavor ban, which will begin on Friday, October 4. Retailers who violate the ban will face fines of up to $2,000 per violation.