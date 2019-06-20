NY lawmakers weigh marijuana decriminalization

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Recreational marijuana is a dead issue this legislative session, but now, lawmakers are moving toward softening the existing marijuana laws.

Supporters of a bill to legalize and regulate adult recreational marijuana used expressed disappointment Wednesday. The sponsor of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation act, Sen. Liz Krueger, tweeted that it would “not pass this session.”

“I feel like when there’s a will, there’s a way, and this could have happened, and it should have happened,” Stanley Fritz, Citizen Action of New York Campaign Manager, said. “And we’re going to go another year with black and brown people suffering from the failed War on Drugs.”

The legalization bill would have allowed for a marijuana industry and levied a sales tax on marijuana products.

Republicans raised questions about tests for impairment.

“How do we tell whether somebody’s had too much marijuana to smoke or not?” Assemblyman Chris Tague said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo had backed legalization and said he wanted it included in the budget earlier this session. But he says the legislature doesn’t have the votes.

“You have members who have conflicting opinions on legalizing marijuana, and then you have police groups who have many questions, and you have questions on who sells it and how are they regulated, how do we make sure that young people don’t get it,” he said on WAMC Radio.

At this point in the game, he’s pushing for decriminalization.

A bill sponsored by Senator Jamaal Bailey would reduce the penalty for unlawful possession and allow for expungements of certain records.

Some supporters of decriminalization don’t want legalization and regulation.

“We don’t want to unleash a new industry that is starting to get momentum and literally profiting off of communities of addiction, especially minority, African American communities,” Abu Edwards, Smart Approaches to Marijuana Director for State Affairs, said.