NY lawmakers hope to get limo regulations on the books ‘as soon as possible’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer is the time of year when many New Yorkers take limos for events like weddings and family celebrations.

While the state legislature took up several pieces of limo safety regulation this session, not much was passed by both chambers.

This session, of the Senate’s package of nine limo safety bills, only one increasing insurance limits also passed the Assembly.

“To say I’m disappointed is an understatement. That’s, simply put the Assembly and the Senate transportation committees should have been working together this entire session,” Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said.

Last month, Senator Jim Tedisco wrote letters to the Senate Majority Leader, Assembly Speaker, and Governor urging for an “Extraordinary Session.”

Now, Assemblymember Santabarbara is sponsoring three more bills on limo safety, giving some family members of crash victims hope.

“It looks like they’re seeking common ground on the bills and the language in the bills. We didn’t really see that before, but we are seeing it within the past week or two,” Kevin Cushing, a parent of one of the crash victims, said.

The bills would require seat belts and emergency window exits on vehicles with nine or more passengers, operators with nine or more passengers to have a commercial driver’s license, and the DOT to impound vehicles that don’t have functioning horns.

“It’s important the DOT has that authority to be able to take those vehicles off the road and make sure they stay off the road,” Santabarbara said.

Cushing says gaining an Assembly sponsor on some of the Senate bills is “a great first step.”

“There’s more to do, but we understand that good legislation takes time and we’re as family members anxious to work with both the Senate and the Assembly in seeing good legislation pass,” Cushing said.

They hope to get the laws on the books as soon as possible.

The package of nine Senate bills passed the chamber with no opposition.