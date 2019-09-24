NY lawmakers considering public funding for political campaigns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York lawmakers paved the way for public campaign financing of statewide and legislative offices during
It’s up to a commission to come up with the specifics on how it will work.
This Public Campaign Financing Commission hearing in Albany last week generated an out-the-door line of people waiting to have their voices heard.
“Finance reform, very, very important for grass roots democracy,” Deyva Arthur, Green Party Member
“We think that more than anything that the commission establishes a strong campaign financing commission that allows ordinary people to have more of a voice in the decisions that affect our lives,” Tom Speaker, Reinvent Albany Policy Analyst
The Commission is tasked with coming up with recommendations on how to allocate up to 100 million dollars in public funds per year.
But, not everyone is on board with the idea.
“
Supporters of public campaign financing say it will make elections more fair.
But, others call the idea “ludicrous.”
“
The Commission has until December 1st to come up with the recommendations.
Unless changed within 20 days, the Commission’s recommendations will become the “binding” law.