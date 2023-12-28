ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission held a short meeting in Albany to discuss rehiring staff. The meeting was held just weeks after the state’s highest court ruled the commission must redraw New York’s Congressional lines. Commissioners Ken Jenkins and Charles Nesbitt shared an update on the task of coming up with a Congressional map by the end of February.

“We’re gonna fulfill the outlines of what’s in the state constitution and present pursuant to court order by February 28th, no later than February 28th which is the exact language in there, to the state legislature a set of congressional lines,” explained Jenkins.

It is unclear whether the IRC will create a totally new map or base it off the map that was court ordered to be drawn by a special master in 2022.

Jenkins said the IRC has all the public input and information needed to move forward. Both he and Nesbit spoke to the importance of working together.

“In order for the commission to succeed, we have to do the work that is demanded of us,” said Nesbitt. “The particular make up of the group is important, and the fact that this group is dedicated to the process is a real and substantive thing.”

Jeff Wice, adjunct professor at NY Law School, weighed in.

“The question is where is there common ground? Where can this process move forward and quickly, so that we can have a new map in place for 2024 elections?”

The commissioner say they will begin their work next week in the New Year. Ultimately, the Congressional lines could have an impact which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.