NY housing market: sales and median price up from last year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The number of closed and pending sales in New York rose along with the median home price in a Jan. 2019 and Jan. 2020 year-over-year comparison.

Closed sales rose by 4.1%, pending sales rose by 5.6% and the median price rose $25,000 from $275,000 to $300,000. However, new home listings dropped by 2.9%, from 14,806 to 14,370, according to the New York State Association of Realtors, Inc.

They say these statistics are stoking a positive outlook for the 2020 housing market. They also say the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 3.62% in Jan., according to Freddie Mac. The average days a home remained on the market is unchanged from last year, 77 days.

