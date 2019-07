ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Education Department announced who will take over for MaryEllen Elia when she leaves at the end of August.

Starting on September 1, Executive Deputy Commissioner Beth Berlin will serve as acting commissioner.

The department says Berlin has been with them for the past six years and is a compassionate, capable, and effective leader.

Elia announced her resignation on Monday. She has been with the department for the past four years.