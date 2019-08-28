NY deploying resources to Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands in advance of Hurricane Dorian

Jorge Ortiz works to tie down his roof as he prepares for the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian, in the Martín Peña neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. The 50-year-old construction worker was taking no chances as Dorian approached Puerto Rico on Tuesday and threatened to brush past the island’s southwest coast at near-hurricane strength. (AP Photo/Gianfranco Gaglione)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced it is deploying state resources to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in advance of Hurricane Dorian.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed the New York Power Authority to send a team of personnel to monitor the situation and be ready to be deployed as needed.

“After President Trump and the federal administration shamefully treated the people of Puerto Rico like second class citizens following Hurricanes Maria and Irma, New York State stepped up to help – and we’re doing it again now,” Governor Cuomo said. “The islands are still building back after the devastation of past storms, making them even more vulnerable to the impending hurricane. That’s why I am deploying State personnel and resources to monitor the situation and assist with emergency response. The family of New York stands with the people of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and as always we will do everything in our power to assist during difficult times.”

He also directed 100 troopers and specialized response teams with equipment to be on standby to assist.