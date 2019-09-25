NY Department of Health, University at Albany to receive $1M grant to study PFAS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Health announced it and the University at Albany’s School of Public Health received a $1 million grant to study PFAS over the next five years.

Officials say the study will look at the exposures of residents living in communities with drinking water contaminated with per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

New York’s study will include participants from the Hoosick Falls and Newburgh areas, two communities currently affected by PFAS contamination.

The DOH is one of eight organizations being funded nationwide for a total of $6 million for projects to expand the understanding of the environmental sources of PFAS related to waste streams and identify practical approaches to decrease potential impacts of PFAS.

Additionally, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that the NYSDOH’s Center for Environmental Health and Wadsworth Center Laboratories are receiving approximately $900,000 over three years to develop a comprehensive database on PFAS found near landfills in NYS.

The project’s planning phase begins Oct. 1.