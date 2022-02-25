(STACKER)- Every county in the United States is home to people experiencing food insecurity, defined by the nonprofit Feeding America as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

The USDA estimates that 89.5% of U.S. households were food secure throughout 2019—that’s 116.0 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 42 million people, or 1 in 8 Americans, may experience food insecurity in 2021. This is a slight improvement from 2020 numbers but still represents an enormous burden for millions of children and adults.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in New York with the highest rate of food insecurity using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of population with food insecurity as of 2019.

50. Yates County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.0% (2,510 total)

— 8.3% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.8% (880 total)

— 8.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,171,000

— Cost per meal: $2.73

49. Wyoming County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.3% (4,150 total)

— 5.5% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6% (1,250 total)

— 6.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,522,000

— Cost per meal: $3.56

48. Columbia County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.3% (6,220 total)

— 5.5% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.5% (1,650 total)

— 6.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,685,000

— Cost per meal: $3.47

47. Livingston County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.3% (6,550 total)

— 5.5% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6% (1,780 total)

— 6.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,533,000

— Cost per meal: $3.16

46. Schenectady County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.3% (16,020 total)

— 5.5% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.7% (5,260 total)

— 7.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $9,087,000

— Cost per meal: $3.32

45. Albany County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.4% (31,850 total)

— 4.6% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.9% (8,460 total)

— 2.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $20,125,000

— Cost per meal: $3.70

44. Tioga County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.5% (5,130 total)

— 3.7% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.2% (1,560 total)

— 4.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,098,000

— Cost per meal: $3.53

43. Genesee County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.7% (6,170 total)

— 1.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.8% (1,860 total)

— 8.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,212,000

— Cost per meal: $3.05

42. Wayne County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.7% (9,650 total)

— 1.8% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.8% (3,280 total)

— 15.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,082,000

— Cost per meal: $3.08

41. Rensselaer County

– Food insecurity rate: 10.9% (17,300 total)

— 0.0% lower than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.3% (5,070 total)

— 11.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $10,629,000

— Cost per meal: $3.59

40. Essex County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.0% (4,130 total)

— 0.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.0% (1,050 total)

— 16.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,264,000

— Cost per meal: $3.21

39. Warren County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.0% (7,100 total)

— 0.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.2% (1,800 total)

— 4.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,049,000

— Cost per meal: $3.34

38. Ulster County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.0% (19,620 total)

— 0.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.6% (4,970 total)

— 6.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $12,045,000

— Cost per meal: $3.59

37. Washington County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.1% (6,810 total)

— 1.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.7% (1,960 total)

— 14.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,671,000

— Cost per meal: $4.01

36. Onondaga County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.1% (51,580 total)

— 1.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.3% (17,130 total)

— 18.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $27,811,000

— Cost per meal: $3.15

35. Monroe County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.3% (83,760 total)

— 3.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.0% (28,110 total)

— 23.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $46,342,000

— Cost per meal: $3.24

34. Cayuga County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.4% (8,800 total)

— 4.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.4% (2,680 total)

— 19.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,742,000

— Cost per meal: $3.15

33. Erie County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.4% (104,770 total)

— 4.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.0% (33,840 total)

— 23.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $59,041,000

— Cost per meal: $3.30

32. Seneca County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.5% (3,950 total)

— 5.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6% (1,150 total)

— 13.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,861,000

— Cost per meal: $2.76

31. Schoharie County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.6% (3,630 total)

— 6.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.8% (990 total)

— 21.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,020,000

— Cost per meal: $3.25

30. Greene County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.6% (5,500 total)

— 6.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.8% (1,330 total)

— 15.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,359,000

— Cost per meal: $3.57

29. Tompkins County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.6% (11,920 total)

— 6.4% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.3% (2,030 total)

— 8.9% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $7,493,000

— Cost per meal: $3.68

28. Sullivan County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.7% (8,760 total)

— 7.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.8% (2,990 total)

— 28.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,748,000

— Cost per meal: $3.17

27. Niagara County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.8% (24,920 total)

— 8.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.5% (7,850 total)

— 26.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $13,344,000

— Cost per meal: $3.13

26. Lewis County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.9% (3,160 total)

— 9.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.6% (1,200 total)

— 34.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,681,000

— Cost per meal: $3.11

25. Orleans County

– Food insecurity rate: 11.9% (4,870 total)

— 9.2% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.1% (1,540 total)

— 30.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $2,329,000

— Cost per meal: $2.80

24. Otsego County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.0% (7,190 total)

— 10.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.9% (1,640 total)

— 15.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,037,000

— Cost per meal: $3.28

23. Chemung County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.1% (10,290 total)

— 11.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.3% (3,360 total)

— 25.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,196,000

— Cost per meal: $2.95

22. Steuben County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.3% (11,880 total)

— 12.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.5% (3,860 total)

— 26.7% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $6,220,000

— Cost per meal: $3.06

21. Oneida County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.4% (28,420 total)

— 13.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.0% (9,320 total)

— 30.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $15,041,000

— Cost per meal: $3.10

20. Cortland County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.5% (5,990 total)

— 14.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.8% (1,630 total)

— 21.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,173,000

— Cost per meal: $3.10

19. Herkimer County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.6% (7,810 total)

— 15.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.9% (2,440 total)

— 29.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,932,000

— Cost per meal: $2.94

18. New York County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.7% (207,260 total)

— 16.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.3% (33,670 total)

— 2.1% lower than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $213,836,000

— Cost per meal: $6.04

17. Chenango County

– Food insecurity rate: 12.9% (6,190 total)

— 18.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.7% (1,870 total)

— 28.1% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,004,000

— Cost per meal: $2.84

16. Clinton County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.0% (10,490 total)

— 19.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.2% (2,790 total)

— 31.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,839,000

— Cost per meal: $3.26

15. Hamilton County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.2% (600 total)

— 21.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.8% (130 total)

— 42.5% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $342,000

— Cost per meal: $3.33

14. Fulton County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.3% (7,150 total)

— 22.0% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (2,220 total)

— 39.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,590,000

— Cost per meal: $2.94

13. Oswego County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.4% (15,860 total)

— 22.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.6% (5,430 total)

— 47.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $7,745,000

— Cost per meal: $2.86

12. Broome County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.4% (25,950 total)

— 22.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.3% (7,620 total)

— 39.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $14,364,000

— Cost per meal: $3.24

11. Schuyler County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.5% (2,420 total)

— 23.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.7% (680 total)

— 34.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $1,301,000

— Cost per meal: $3.15

10. Kings County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.5% (348,920 total)

— 23.9% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.7% (117,290 total)

— 34.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $234,500,000

— Cost per meal: $3.93

9. Delaware County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.6% (6,120 total)

— 24.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.9% (1,760 total)

— 56.8% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $4,113,000

— Cost per meal: $3.93

8. Jefferson County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.6% (15,350 total)

— 24.8% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.8% (5,390 total)

— 35.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $7,809,000

— Cost per meal: $2.98

7. Franklin County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.7% (6,920 total)

— 25.7% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.3% (2,140 total)

— 45.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,392,000

— Cost per meal: $2.87

6. Allegany County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (6,420 total)

— 26.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.9% (2,070 total)

— 50.0% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,794,000

— Cost per meal: $3.46

5. Cattaraugus County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.8% (10,620 total)

— 26.6% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.5% (3,530 total)

— 40.4% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $5,352,000

— Cost per meal: $2.95

4. Chautauqua County

– Food insecurity rate: 13.9% (17,920 total)

— 27.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.4% (5,630 total)

— 46.6% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $9,344,000

— Cost per meal: $3.05

3. St. Lawrence County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.2% (15,430 total)

— 30.3% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.8% (4,840 total)

— 49.3% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $7,610,000

— Cost per meal: $2.89

2. Montgomery County

– Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (7,110 total)

— 32.1% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.2% (2,620 total)

— 58.9% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $3,730,000

— Cost per meal: $3.07

1. Bronx County

– Food insecurity rate: 16.4% (235,660 total)

— 50.5% higher than national average

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.0% (89,680 total)

— 71.2% higher than national average

– Annual food budget shortfall: $137,380,000

— Cost per meal: $3.41