NY counties unsure of how to pay for early voting

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State is set to have early voting in time for the upcoming general election in November. But some county officials still don’t know how it will be funded.

Like others across the state, officials in Warren County are gearing up for Early Voting.

“We’re running it in nine days,” Beth McLaughlin, Warren County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner, said. “We have our hours in place. Our poll site here is at our office building.

The only thing missing is the money. The county was scheduled to receive a portion of two grants.

Commissioners say they should be getting their $51,000 share of a capital reserve grant any day now even though they were supposed to get $37,000 from another grant.

“When we came in Friday morning, we received an email that of that $37,000, we were being cut back to $15,000,” William VanNess, Warren County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner, said.

The funds would be used to cover the cost of electronic poll books, training inspectors, and extra man hours

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the state board of elections. A spokesperson said in a statement that they’ve been in contact with the Department of Budget.

“They said we would hear back from them by the end of the week. We take them at their word.”

Warren County just wants the issue resolved soon.

“We want to move forward,” VanNess said. “We want to continue the process we began back in February which has been quite lengthy.”