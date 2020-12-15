NY consumers reminded of statewide refund policy protections

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Consumers in New York are being reminded of specific policies and protections in regards to purchase refunds this holiday season.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection is reminding consumers of state refund policy protection as. a part of their seven-part consumer alert holiday series.

According to NY General Business Law §218-a, stores in New York State are required to clearly post their refund policies for consumers. According to the Division, when no policy is stated, consumers have 30 days from the purchase date to receive a full refund or a credit. These refunds are to be administered when a receipt or other confirmation is provided and not damage has been done to the merchandise.

Detailed under the law, stores are required to include if they give refunds and under what circumstances and consumers are entitled to a written copy of refund policies upon request.

Additional refund information under specific circumstances include:

On merchandise which had been advertised as “sale” merchandise or marked “as is”

On merchandise without a proof of purchase;

At any time or not beyond a point in time specified;

In cash, or as credit or store credit only

Subject to any fees, including a restocking fee, and the dollar or percentage amount of each fee; and

NYS Secretary of State Rossana Rosado commented on these requirements.

“Around the holidays, gift givers and receivers often change their minds,” said Rosado. “It is important New Yorkers understand businesses are required to post their policies and let their customers know their refund options. Whether shopping online or in person this holiday season, I encourage all New Yorkers to check a store’s refund policy to be sure you are comfortable with the terms.”

Consumers are also advised to consider the following tips.

Ask for a copy of refund policies

Ask if the store imposes a restocking fee for returned merchandise.

Ask if the merchandise has to be in a certain condition returns

Save all receipts

Ask for details about the advertised rebate

Does the store offer rainchecks? If yes, find out the terms and when it expires.

How does the store notify the customer when the product is available?

The Division stated that any consumer having trouble obtaining a store refund are encouraged to file a complaint with the New York State Division of Consumer Protection.