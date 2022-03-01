ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Women’s History Month exhibit has opened at the New York State Capitol. The exhibition is titled “First & Foremost,” which pays tribute to trailblazers who made history by being the first to break down barriers for women, as well as those who rose to prominence as the foremost advocates and experts in their field.

The exhibit is located in the Governor’s Reception Room on the second floor and will run through March. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) said the exhibit focuses on a diverse group of women who represent progressive thinkers and activists in science, health care, the arts, business, literature, the military, education, labor, religion, and public service.

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

Women’s History Month exhibit (OGS)

“OGS is proud to continue the tradition of a Women’s History Month display at the State Capitol. This year’s exhibit places a spotlight on 20 individuals who have broken down barriers and blazed a trail for all to follow,” said Commissioner Jeanette Moy. “Our inclusion of several contemporary leaders in this exhibit, such as Governor Hochul, Attorney General James, and Chief Judge DiFiore, is meant to be a reminder of New York’s historic and current role as a leader in the women’s rights movement. We should all recognize the need to build upon the progress that has already been made in advancing gender equality.”