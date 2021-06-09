Woerner: Outdated regulation hinders careers of women in NY’s horse racing industry

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner (D-Round Lake) announced that legislation she sponsored to help women in the racing industry passed the Assembly and Senate. The bill states that all horses trained or ridden by a family member of the jockey will not be coupled in the betting with any horse ridden by that jockey.
Woerner says this will advance the careers of women.
“This antiquated and, frankly, sexist regulation has only served to limit opportunities for women in the racing industry,” Woerner said. “The marital status of any jockey or trainer should not be a detriment to their ability to fully and independently pursue their careers. The negative experiences of married women jockeys who have come up against this requirement have shown that it’s time for the state’s Gaming Commission to join the 21st century.”
The bill was inspired by the recent experiences of married jockeys Katie Davis and Trevor McCarthy and former jockey Donna Barton Brothers, who married a trainer.