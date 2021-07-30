What infrastructure legislation in Congress could mean for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of Congress are discussing a major bipartisan infrastructure package for projects across the country. And if the legislation moves through, it could result in significant funding for New York State. 

“We’re talking about a massive infusion of federal infrastructure funding over and above what’s called a re-appropriation,” said Stephen Acquario with the New York State Association of Counties. He says the federal government pays for large-scale infrastructure projects every year, but this would go further.

In a statement, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said Thursday, “The bipartisan infrastructure deal will be a record building and jobs boon for critical New York needs…”

It is expected to include funding for airports, highways, and passenger rail, as well as bridge repair, replacement, and rehabilitation. Beyond that, it should also include money for electric vehicle charging stations, electric school buses, and ferries.

“That’s really where this nation is headed: toward renewable transportation. It’s got an emphasis on batteries and recycling of those batteries and electric vehicles, and local governments are going to have a lot to say about this, and a lot of work in this,” Acquario said.

The Senate could act to pass the legislation early next week. It will then need approval from the House. 

