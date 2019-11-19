NY suing JUUL labs in major vaping lawsuit

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York state is suing JUUL Labs, Inc.

New York Attorney General Letitia James made the announcement regarding vaping on Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges that the electronic e-cigarette company engaged in deceptive marketing practices targeting minors, that the company misled consumers about nicotine content, and that the company misrepresented the safety of Juul products.

“There can be no doubt that JUUL’s aggressive advertising has significantly contributed to the public health crisis that has left youth in New York and across the country addicted to its products,” said Attorney General James in a press release. “By glamorizing vaping, while at the same time downplaying the nicotine found in vaping products, JUUL is putting countless New Yorkers at risk. I am prepared to use every legal tool in our arsenal to protect the health and safety of our youth.”

The lawsuit, filed in New York County Supreme Court, alleges that JUUL took a page from Big Tobacco’s playbook by engaging in deceptive business practices when marketing and advertising its products, and illegally sold its products to minors through its website and in third-party retail stores throughout the state, causing large numbers of New York youth to become addicted to nicotine, according to the Attorney General’s office.

“We are seeking a permanent injunction against Juul,” James said Tuesday at the press conference.

The suit also alleges that JUUL’s advertising campaign misled consumers by failing to warn that they contained nicotine, and by misrepresenting its products as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, according to James.

The state issued a ban back in September, but it was placed on hold in October.

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) estimates that 1 million residents use e-cigarette products on a regular basis – 220,000 of those users are under 18-years-old.