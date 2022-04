ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul is set to make an announcement on the New York State FY 2023 Budget at 4:15 p.m. You can watch in the player above once it starts

The budget was due a week ago and still has not passed. On Monday, a budget extender passed, letting state employees to continue receiving their paychecks.

Officials said the budget will address issues such as bail reform, alcohol-to-go, and a gas tax suspension.