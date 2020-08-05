UUP expresses concerns over safety on SUNY campuses ahead of fall semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As college students begin to make their way back to campus for the fall semester, some members of the SUNY community have concerns about safety.

United University Professions held a virtual rally with hundreds of staff, students, and lawmakers calling for more safety precautions at SUNY campuses, especially when it comes to testing.

“Today, what we are calling for is to make each other, especially those who carry the heaviest burdens due to generations of racism and injustice, safe from further ravages of the coronavirus pandemic,” said UUP President Fred Kowal

Some SUNY campuses like University at Albany are requiring all students coming for the fall semester to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before their arrival. Syracuse University, which is a private institution, is mandating the same for its students.

But not all campuses are the same when it comes to testing.

Some SUNY Fredonia students have taken up their concerns with the administration through a letter asking for testing requirements that has garnered about 900 signatures.

“Our asks are to test all students, faculty and staff for COVID-19 prior to their arrival and undergo pooled and individual testing for residential students both at the beginning of the semester and periodically throughout the semester,” said SUNY Fredonia student Brad Brown.

“We know that the currently available guidance and evidence shows that allowing untested individuals from across the state and the country to condense on campus will pose a great potential harm to the larger Fredonia community,” said SUNY Fredonia student Elizabeth Hahn.

Hahn said testing would reduce the chance of students having to go back to total distance learning or return back home before the semester ends due to COVID spread.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to SUNY for comment about some of UUP’s concerns. In a statement, a SUNY spokesperson said, “The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority, and our campuses are prepared for fall reopening in the coming weeks with plans that align with strict New York State guidance. And, like we did during the spring semester, we will be ready to make adjustments or otherwise escalate our plans further to maintain that high level of safety and wellness that the SUNY community deserves.”

UUP is also asking for SUNY to have stricter mask requirements on campus.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES