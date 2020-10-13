Thruway Authority holds hearings on toll adjustment proposal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Thruway Authority held virtual hearings on proposed toll adjustments.

“With cashless tolling going into effect next month, and with the proposed toll rates taking effect on January 1 of 2021, don’t wait because now is the time to sign up and get that New York E-ZPass and start saving money,” said NYS Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll.

The proposal being discussed does not include an increase on tolls for New York E-ZPass customers (outside of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge). But, if you’re an out-of-state E-ZPass customer, you’d pay 15 percent more than the New York E-ZPass base rate. And, for customers without an E-ZPass, you would pay 30 percent more, plus a $2 administrative fee for using Tolls By Mail.

Driscoll says there hasn’t been a toll increase since 2010.

“The Thruway is a user fee supported highway; it is not funded with any taxpayer support. The investments made to the Thruway each year are funded almost entirely by toll revenues,” he said.

In 2019, Driscoll says about one-third of all vehicles that used the Thruway were coming from out-of-state.

“Thruway customers in 2019 traveled approximately 8.4 billion vehicle miles on the highway, averaging more than 22.8 million vehicle miles per day,” he said.

If you’d like to provide comments during the next two meetings over WebEx, you can call 518-471-5300 during the hearings or between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to register, or email public.info@thruway.ny.gov.

The next virtual public hearings are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

