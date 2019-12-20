The future of criminal justice reform in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Criminal justice reform takes effect on January 1.

“The New York Experiment is substantial,” Richard Aborn with the Citizens Crime Commission of New York City said. “These are some of the biggest reforms we’ve seen in sort of the modern era from the 1960s on.”

And while the new rules haven’t officially gone into effect, when they do, he says there’s some things we can look out for.

“At what rate do people come back for court?” he asked. “The legislation is meant to address some of the injustices. Is it achieving that? And equally important, is there a perception that it’s achieving that?

Additionally, he says evaluating whether or not people commit offenses while they’re out on bail and whether they comply with court orders is also a factor. He also said that while he doesn’t expect the reforms to go wrong:

“If it does, are we sufficiently prepared to recognize that and take quick steps to correct it?”