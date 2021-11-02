The five statewide ballot proposals up for consideration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday is Election Day, and other than candidate races, there are also five statewide ballot proposals voters need to decide on.

Statewide ballot proposals this year include:

Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting Process Right to Clean Air, Clean Water, and a Healthful Environment Eliminating Ten-Day-Advance Voter Registration Requirement Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting Increasing the Jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court

“We support 1, 3 and 4. One deals with changes to redistricting, 3 amends our voter registration deadline; four is no excuse absentee voting,” said Common Cause New York Deputy Director Sarah Goff.

Common Cause New York calls those proposals “common sense changes.”

“These are all things that Common Cause New York has supported and championed over the years and strongly believe that these are proposals that will support voters, and then ultimately in the redistricting process, improve what we have right now,” said Goff.

Meanwhile, New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy has voiced opposition to the proposals on his “Just Say No!” tour.

“These propositions are going to fundamentally alter how we run our elections in the state of New York,” Langworthy said in Albany on Thursday.

Proposal 2 to create a “Right to Clean Air, Clean Water, and a Healthful Environment” has been supported by environmental groups.

“As you open up New York State’s bill of rights, you’ll see a lot of different things in there. What you won’t see is the right of clean air and clean water,” said Environmental Advocates NY Executive Director Peter Iwanowicz.

But some farmers oppose that proposal.

“This opens up the door to regulation through litigation, and it’s something that’s going to burden our farm,” said Northeast Dairy Producers Association Vice Chair Keith Kimball.

Proposal 5, which has been less discussed, “would increase the New York City Civil Court’s jurisdiction by allowing it to hear and decide claims for up to $50,000 instead of the current jurisdictional limit of $25,000.”