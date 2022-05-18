(NEWS10) — State Sen. Jim Tedisco plan to primary fellow republican Sen. Daphne Jordan in the proposed 44th district. The new district would cover all of Saratoga County and the eastern part of Schenectady County, which includes Niskayuna.

Tedisco currently represents Niskayuna. Jordan represents most of Saratoga County.

Jordan said in a statement that she was “surprised and disappointed” her friend and colleague would run against her. Tedisco said that “like everyone else, we are waiting for the final maps.” However, he said he believes they will “come together and work for the best interests” of the people.

The new districts have been drafted by a special master. They must be finalized by Friday, May 20.