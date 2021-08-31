Talks to address end of eviction ban continue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State’s eviction moratorium is set to end Tuesday, and with the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the federal moratorium, many are concerned they will be left with no protections. But Governor Kathy Hochul says she’s prepared to call the legislature back into session to address the issue.

“Because of the Supreme Court’s actions striking down the eviction moratorium, we have to take action, and we have to take action now,” the Governor said.

Advocates, like Garrett Smith with the Center for Community Alternatives, say the state’s eviction moratorium should be extended immediately. 

“I think this is extremely crucial because there’s a lot of people, who their current situation — their living situation — is depending on this,” he said. Smith is also calling for the legislature to pass Clean Slate legislation as well.

Several Democrats have sent a letter to the Governor urging her and the legislature to extend the eviction ban. 

Hochul has told those in need to immediately apply to the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Plan. She has said she wants that money out quicker than it had been going out under the Cuomo Administration. 

Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay says “Extending the eviction moratorium in its current form is absolutely short-sighted and detrimental to small property owners.”

He is urging the state to speed up the ERAP funding. 

