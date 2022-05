ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A symbolic open casket viewing was at the New York State Capitol for those killed at the hands of law enforcement and correctional officers. Advocates are pushing for an end to qualified immunity.

Advocates said it shields public officials accused of civil rights violations from facing accountability because it protects them from certain lawsuits. There’s a version of the bill in the state senate and assembly.

Advocates are demanding a vote before the end of session.