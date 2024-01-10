ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bottle redemption center owners are calling on state lawmakers to raise handling fees. Owners said they need the fee to increase just to stay in business.

They want lawmakers to allow them to accept liquor bottles, sports drinks, and most non-carbonated beverages. They also want to require companies to refill their containers.

“If we put that into the Bottle Bill, we will drastically decrease plastic waste that is currently going to landfills and incinerators or winding up in the environment,” Beyond Plastics Organizing Director Alexis Goldsmith said.

The bill did not pass in 2023. Opponents of the measure said it would increase costs for businesses.