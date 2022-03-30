ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Supporters made their voices heard Wednesday for fair pay for home care workers. Home health aids and their patients are once again asking for an increase in wages.

A recent study says New York is facing one of the worst shortages of home care workers in the country. The study says by 2040, the senior population is expected to grow by 25 percent.

Democratic candidate for governor Jumaane Williams said it’s more crucial to use state money for housing, gun violence prevention, and home and health care rather than for Hochul’s proposal to build a stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

“I met a woman today who got a one way ticket from Buffalo because she’s trying to get home care and if she doesn’t get home care they’re gonna force her into a nursing home and she’s gonna lose her nine year old child – so she has to make some really tough decisions, this money can be spent differently.”

Williams, who is behind in polls, said he’s optimistic about his run and will continue to raise awareness about important issues for New Yorkers.