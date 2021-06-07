Statewide progressives roast NYS Democrats as legislative session ends

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A statewide coalition of nearly 50 progressive groups say that crucial reforms are doomed because of the majority leaders in the Senate and the Assembly.

The organizations say voters should demand explanations from Senate Majority Leader Andrews Steward-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who they say have only paid lip service to these crucial reforms.

In a joint statement released Monday—mere days away from the Thursday end of session for 2021—community and activist groups dragged Democrats Steward-Cousins and Heastie. They say that “shocking inaction” has left several crucial bills to die on the vine.

The groups—listed below—issued the statement slamming the legislature in response to reports that there are no legislative talks underway on any remaining bills. That means that bills popular on both sides of the aisle will not be considered until January 2022. Some of the “doomed” bills include:

New York Health Act (NYHA)

Climate and Community Investment Act

Build Public Renewables Act

Adult Survivors Act

Measures on ethics reform and sexual assault and harassment

In particular, they say NYHA would save roughly 1,000 lives every year. Stewart-Cousins reportedly blocked it by removing it from the agenda of the last Health Care Committee meeting. The bill remains in committee in both houses.

The groups also point to campaign finance records showing that fossil fuel companies donated thousands to Stewart-Cousins and Heastie. In the last two years, the legislature also has not passed any climate reform measures.

The entire list of activist groups is below: