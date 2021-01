CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) --- The unrest in Washington, D.C. was followed by lots of tweets and statements from lawmakers and politicians. NEWS10 interviewed several of them Thursday morning via Zoom to hear and see their reactions.

“Yesterday was just so difficult to watch as an American, as somebody who has been to the U.S. Capitol, who has seen that building as the people’s house. It was really a horrifying thing to watch. Unthinkable," said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who said President Donald Trump should be removed from office.