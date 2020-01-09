State of the State: Growing NY’s craft beverage industry

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Growing New York’s craft beverage manufacturing industry is one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s goals for 2020.
Cuomo wants to grow the industry by:
- Reforming antiquated prohibition-era laws that will remove barriers to new investments;
- Make it easier for movie theaters to sell alcoholic beverages, giving them more revenue and craft producers additional retail outlets; and
- Modernize New York’s Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) law to help higher education institutions train the next generation of the craft beverage workforce.
The Governor’s Office said the state ranks in the top five in the United States for its number of craft beverage producers in every category, and the state ranks first in the U.S. for the number of hard cider producers, second in craft distillers, third in breweries, and fourth in the country for the total number of wineries.