ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Governor Kathy Hochul says she’s in regular touch the White House and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

She said New York State is an attractive target for cyber criminals, since it’s a leader in areas of finance, healthcare, energy and transportation.

That’s why she is announced the Joint Security Operation Center located in Brooklyn, which will connect federal, state, and local governments.

“It’s going to be the nerve center for our cyber operations,” explained Hochul. “We bring all the talent together— the resources, the data sharing, that has been going on in silos for far too long. And it’s so important. We realize now when we see even a small attack in one system, it could be an indicator of more to come.”

To help municipalities strengthen their cybersecurity, the governor has proposed $30 million for a shared services program. This is in addition to her proposed budget, which includes $62 million in cybersecurity protections.

Senator Joe Griffo weighed in on her budget proposal.

“It’s important to determine how that will be laid out, but I think a commitment to cybersecurity is essential,” stated Griffo.

UAlbany Professor, David Turestsky said Russia has been active in the United States before by waging a cybersecurity operation and information campaign.

“At times they have also been in the electric grid in the United States, they have been in unclassified systems reportedly in the White House and State Department,” explained Turetsky.

Michael Stamas of GreyCastle Security, said national and international events such as this, do have a tendency to amplify cybersecurity incidents. He shared some advice on how to protect yourself.

“I think multi-factor authentication with key accounts, primarily sensitive accounts where you have your financial information, your healthcare information. Leverage strong passwords,” Stamas advised. “Don’t use passwords that can be found in the dictionary. If you do use a dictionary word, supplement some of those letters with a character such as a percent sign or an explanation mark or something along those lines.”