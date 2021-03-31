State budget deadline looms

NY Capitol News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — The vote for recreational marijuana came right before New York’s deadline to pass a budget. Lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have yet to announce a deal, despite needing to pass a spending plan by the end of the day Thursday.

Three-way negotiations between the Senate, Assembly, and the governor’s office have been going on for weeks.

Despite federal funding, one of the biggest issues in debate is a democratic-backed proposal to raise taxes on millionaires. Cuomo has signaled openness to some sort of tax hike but says there’s concern about driving out the state’s wealthiest as it recovers from the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Empire State Weekly

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire