State Assembly to hold hearing on Court system budget cuts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Senate will hold a virtual hearing on the impact of proposed budget cuts to the court system. The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 10:00 a.m.

The hearing will be conducted virtually and live streamed on the Assembly’s website.

The most recent financial plan shows a proposed 10 percent reduction of the budget for the New York State court system for the present fiscal year. The hearing will investigate the impact of the proposed cuts on individuals as well as court personnel.