Some Upstate NY regions meet criteria to begin reopening Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York On PAUSE order expires on Friday, but in order for regions in the state to begin their phased reopenings, they must meet a certain set of criteria.

Some regions, like the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, and the Southern Tier, have met the metrics. Other regions across the state still have some work to do.

“This has always been about data and science for us and you can look at each individual region and you will know where each region is in the state,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

There are seven metrics that regions must meet before they can begin to reopen. Those include a 14-day decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths; new hospitalizations must be less than 2 per 100,000 residents; plus, hospital beds and ICU beds must have at least 30 percent of their capacity open. Regions must also have enough testing and contact tracers.

“Some regions are ready to go today,” Cuomo said Monday. “They just need to get some logistical pieces in order by the end of the week.”

The first phase of reopening is construction and manufacturing. That’s followed by retail, professional services and administrative support. The third phase includes restaurant and hotel accommodations. The last is arts, entertainment and education.

“We start with businesses that are the more essential and pose a lower risk,” Cuomo said.

Businesses will also have to take precautions while reopening like having strict cleaning standards and making sure workers can maintain a social distance.

Also, statewide on Friday. landscaping and gardening businesses may open. “Low-risk” activities like tennis and drive-in movie theaters will also be permitted.

