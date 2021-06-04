Senate Majority passes Adult Survivors Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday, the Senate Democratic Majority passed the Adult Survivors Act, sponsored by Judiciary Committee Chair, Senator Brad Hoylman. This bill takes another step to support survivors who have experienced sexual abuse, and hold accountable those who committed these crimes.

The Act will create a one-year window for survivors of sex crimes who were at least 18-years-old at the time the crime was committed to be rewarded damages. In 2019, the Senate Democratic Majority passed the Child Victims Act, which created a one-year window to those who were under the age of 18 when the crime was committed.

“Adult survivors of serial sexual assaulters like Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Dr. Robert Hadden have been shut out of our courthouses by inadequate statutes of limitations. That ends now,” said bill sponsor, Senator Brad Holyman. “In 2019 we passed the Child Victims Act, which has helped more than 6,000 sexual assault survivors seek justice. The Adult Survivors Act extends that exact same opportunity to thousands more survivors, letting them hold their predators accountable in court. For far too long our justice system has failed survivors of sexual assault, the passage of the Adult Survivors Act is a powerful step to fix that historic wrong.”