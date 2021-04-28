Senate Majority advances legislation to improve water protections

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In recognition of Water Week, the Senate Democratic Majority advanced legislation on Tuesday to protect water quality and preserve New York State’s natural resources.

“Water quality and its protection are critical to the wellbeing of our communities.” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “New Yorkers deserve to be assured of the safety of their water, and we must protect this invaluable resource. I commend the sponsors for their leadership in protecting our potable water sources from pollution and ensuring that every New Yorker has a water supply they can trust.”

The legislation being passed by the Senate Majority, includes: