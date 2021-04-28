Senate Majority advances legislation to improve water protections

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In recognition of Water Week, the Senate Democratic Majority advanced legislation on Tuesday to protect water quality and preserve New York State’s natural resources.
“Water quality and its protection are critical to the wellbeing of our communities.” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “New Yorkers deserve to be assured of the safety of their water, and we must protect this invaluable resource. I commend the sponsors for their leadership in protecting our potable water sources from pollution and ensuring that every New Yorker has a water supply they can trust.”
The legislation being passed by the Senate Majority, includes:
- Water Testing for Lead In Public Parks: This bill, sponsored by Deputy Majority Leader Senator Michael Gianaris, will require testing for lead contamination in drinking water in public parks at least once every three years to ensure proper continual monitoring and remediation of drinking water quality in public parks.
- Children’s Camp Pesticide Ban: This bill, sponsored by Senator Samra Brouk, prohibits the use of pesticides at children’s overnight or summer day camps that will help protect the water supply at these facilities and neighboring properties.
- Coal Tar Ban: This bill, sponsored by Senator James Sanders Jr., will prohibit the sale and use of oil pavement products containing coal tar, a toxic material that can contaminate surface waters and groundwater.
- Recovery Cost Restrictions: This bill, sponsored by Senator James Gaughran, will prohibit those found to be responsible for pollution that exceed federal and state water goals and standards from benefiting from state assistance payments or reimbursements granted to municipalities that expend these funds to clean up contamination caused by polluters.
- List of Emerging Contaminants: This bill, sponsored by Senator James Skoufis will add additional chemicals to the list of emerging contaminants that will be required to be tested for in drinking water.