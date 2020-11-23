NY Senate Democrats say they’ll begin next session with a ‘supermajority’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nearly three weeks since Election Day, leaders of the New York State Senate Democrats have declared they’ve reached a veto-proof supermajority.

“I’m announcing, that in 2021, we will begin our session with a historic supermajority,” NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said.

Stewart-Cousins says, in 2019, Democrats held 39 seats. This year, they’ve held 40, and beginning next year they will hold at least 42 of the 63 seats.

“This was a mandate by the voters. A mandate for Leader Stewart-Cousins to continue taking us in the direction we’re going and a mandate to keep doing things for the people of this state that they want done, they expect done, and they have been waiting for decades to get done,” said NYS Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris.

This year, several Senate Republicans retired and left some races with no incumbent. The day after Election Day, Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt believed Republicans would win at least 27 seats. At that point, absentee ballots had yet to begin being counted.

In a response to Monday’s news he said in part, “… If New Yorkers thought One-Party Control was bad, more Democrats in the New York State Senate will usher in a new era of radical, increasingly socialist policies, unlike anything before seen in this state…”

During a press briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo was asked how the veto-proof majority would change the balance of power. He said he doesn’t think there’s been a situation where he disagreed with every Senate Democrat.

“The way the state government really works is through the budget, all the main things are done in the budget, and supermajority or not it doesn’t really make a difference,” the Governor said.

“I think that this is a little bit much ado about nothing. We fought to elect these candidates,” said Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa.

The Senate supermajority also gives Democrats the edge when it comes to redistricting. Assembly Democrats already have a supermajority in their chamber.