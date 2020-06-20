Sen. Robert Ortt named new NY Senate Minority Leader

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – With Senator Patrick Gallivan withdrawing as a candidate for Senate Minority Leader, Senator Robert Ortt has secured enough votes to be elected leader of the New York State Republican Conference.

Ortt says he’s eager to work with Republicans from across New York to fight for the Republican party and its values.

Longtime leader John Flanagan announced his retirement on Tuesday. Flanagan’s final day in office is June 28.

“I am immeasurably honored and grateful that my colleagues have chosen me to lead our Senate Republican Conference, including my good friends and respected senators Pat Gallivan and Andrew Lanza,” Ortt said in a statement Friday.

Senator Gallivan also released a statement today in part congratulating Ortt and says Republicans must take back the legislative authority in the state to ensure all New Yorkers have a voice in their government.

You can read Senator Gallivan’s and Senator Ortt’s full statements below:

I am withdrawing today as a candidate for Leader of the Senate Minority Conference. I remain honored to represent the residents of the 59th Senate District and to serve with my conference colleagues. One party control in Albany has given New York State more spending, made it more difficult to do business and has made our communities less safe. Further, one party control has resulted in the loss of the checks and balances intended in the New York State Constitution. We must take back the legislative authority ceded by the current majority to ensure that all New Yorkers have a voice in their government. We start by taking back the Senate majority. We start by respecting all New Yorkers and every region of the state. We start by respecting employees and employers alike. We can only do this by working together as a unified conference. While I am grateful for the support expressed by many of my colleagues, in these difficult and trying times, we must be unified in our efforts for the sake of our constituents and our communities. I congratulate Sen. Robert Ortt and look forward to working with him and our colleagues in the Senate minority conference to put New York on a better path.“ SEN. PATRICK GALLIVAN

I am immeasurably honored and grateful that my colleagues have chosen me to lead our Senate Republican Conference, including my good friends and respected senators Pat Gallivan and Andrew Lanza. I’m eager to unite our remarkable conference and work with Republicans from across our great state to fight for our party and our values. Hard-working taxpayers, small businesses, and families from all walks of life and every region will have a fierce ally in the Senate Republican Conference.“ SEN. ROBERT ORTT

