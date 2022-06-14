ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Sen. Daphne Jordan is ending her bid for re-election in the newly drawn 44th Senate District and conceding to Republican primary challenger Sen. Jim Tedisco. Jordan said that while her name will be on the ballot in August, she is no longer actively campaigning.

Tedisco currently lives in the newly drawn 46th district where he would have faced longtime democratic Sen. Neil Breslin. Tedisco instead decided to challenge Jordan in the new 44th district. Tedisco said he currently represents about 60 percent of the voters in the new 44th district. He also got endorsements from the Saratoga and Schenectady County Republican Committees.

Jordan said in a statement that Tedisco created a “circus atmosphere” by deciding to run against her. She also said his decision eliminates an opportunity for republicans to pick up an additional seat in Albany and she will now focus on helping other state senate republicans win their races.

Tedisco thanked Jordan for her service. He also said his decision to primary her was not personal but was instead about being a strong voice for the people of Saratoga and Schenectady Counties.