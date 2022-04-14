ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The first cannabis products sold on dispensary shelves will come from New York’s family farmers. Thursday, the Cannabis Control Board approved the first 52 cannabis cultivation licenses. They say the growing season waits for no one and they’re helping farmers take full advantage of the good weather.
The board received over 150 applications, many of them qualify as social equity candidates. Senator Jeremy Cooney, who supports these licenses says for years people have been buying pot illegally, not knowing exactly what’s in it.
“So we want there to be the sale of legal marijuana in New York State that is grown in a way that we can track it from seed to sale. And that process starts by having a conditional use grow permit which we got out today,” Cooney said.
The 52 applicants still need to file a security plan within the next 30 days so growing will most likely not begin for at least a month. All applications must be submitted by June 30, 2022. If all goes well, dispensaries could be selling marijuana by the end of the year.
|#
|Business Name
|County
|Main Street Farms, LLC
|Cortland
|Enfield Glen Hopyard LLC
|Tompkins
|Empire Agricultural Services, LLC
|Monroe
|The Releaf Market LLC
|Chautauqua
|Terrace Corporation of New York
|Saratoga
|Lunulata LLC
|Dutchess
|Oak Queens LLC
|Ulster
|Wheatfield Gardens LLC
|Erie
|PASSION FIELD FARM LLC
|Dutchess
|Peter Pracilio
|Otsego
|Hurd Farm LLC
|Ulster
|ROC Dispensary and Hydroponics LLC
|Monroe
|Canadice Farm LLC
|Ontario
|Greenleaf Cannabis LLC
|Washington
|B30F Enterprises, LLC
|Oswego
|HappyHealing420 LLC
|Oswego
|Colorado’s Brand Distributing, LLC
|Monroe
|Cornucopia Growers LLC
|Schoharie
|Unifi Group LLC
|Onondaga
|Michael D Warholic JR
|Delaware
|Grateful Valley Farm, LLC
|Steuben
|EAST END FLOWER FARM LTD
|Suffolk
|Plant Connection Inc
|Suffolk
|JD Pinnacle Holdings LLC
|Madison
|ROUTE 27 HOPYARD LLC
|Suffolk
|Rippin’ Ridge Farm, LLC
|Madison
|The Hemp Division Inc.
|Dutchess
|HR Botanicals, LLC
|Sullivan
|Phil Spinelli Farrier Service LLC
|Albany
|Timothy G Hunter
|Wayne
|American Weed LLC
|Oswego
|Kennedys herbal solution
|Washington
|Tricolla Gardens LLC
|Tioga
|ReliefLeaf LLC
|Schoharie
|Slack Hollow Organics LLC
|Washington
|Breathing Web Farms LLC
|Onondaga
|Fat Nell l.l.c.
|Columbia
|Spadafarm, LLC
|Dutchess
|Aeterna Cannabis LLC
|Columbia
|Yager Farms Inc
|Erie
|TWIN ARCH FARM LLC
|Orange
|Outcast Acres Farm LLC
|Washington
|Chickidoo LLC
|Orange
|Honest Pharmco, Inc
|Wayne
|Hudson River Hemp L.L.C.
|Dutchess
|Clear Natural LLC
|Dutchess
|Westkill Bend Inc
|Schoharie
|Brian F Conlon
|Schenectady
|Weathertop Farm LLC
|Schoharie
|Claverack Farm LLC
|Columbia
|Hemp Industry Consultants, Inc.
|Sullivan
|Bone Creek Farm LLC
|Broome