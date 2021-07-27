Sam Fein launches second bid for 108th assembly district

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany County legislator has announced his bid for the New York State Assembly as he looks to unseat incumbent John McDonald.

Sam Fein ran for the 108th Assembly District in the 2020 primary but lost to McDonald, who won the seat. Fein said this campaign will be different from his last because people have “woken up” to the status and needs of New York’s government.

Fein is a graduate of Union College. He is currently serving his second four-year term representing Albany’s South End on the county legislature.