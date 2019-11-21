Report: Local government debt levels off

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York local governments are doing well in the years following the Great Recession, according to an audit by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s Office.

The audit shows that local government debt has leveled off to about $43.6 billion.

DiNapoli’s office said debt has remained fairly steady since the Great Recession after more than doubling from 1998 to 2010.

A major factor behind the slower debt growth is that school districts have borrowed less in the last 10 years.