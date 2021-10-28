Race for Governor of New York heats up

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re about a year away from New York State’s 2022 gubernatorial election. But the race is already heating up as candidates continue to throw their hat in the ring.

Democratic Attorney General Letitia James is the latest politician expected to run for Governor of New York. Wednesday, a senior advisor for her campaign said, “Attorney General Letitia James has made a decision regarding the governor’s race. She will be announcing it in the coming days.”

Media outlets, including the AP, say that decision is to run for Governor.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has already filed to run in the Democratic primary against Governor Kathy Hochul. Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs personally endorsed Hochul as his pick for Governor earlier this month.

On the Republican side, Congressman Lee Zeldin is the presumptive GOP nominee backed by New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy. Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli and Derrick Gibson are also vying for the job.

In Albany Thursday, Langworthy had a message for James: “Welcome to the arena. I don’t care what Democrat runs for Governor. We will be prepared to go and defeat that person.”