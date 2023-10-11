ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lawmakers are renewing calls for Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill to change how some first responders are paid. The Direct Pay bill would require health insurance companies to reimburse all ambulance services immediately regardless of whether the company accepts the patient’s insurance.

Currently, insurance companies send money to their patients, but it does not always make it back to the ambulance companies, which some said is making it difficult for them to stay afloat.

“They’re struggling with everything we’re struggling with,” Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara said. “Inflation, rising costs, workforce shortages. They’re trying to make ends meet. And as we saw in the past, a lot of them are having trouble even keeping the doors open.”

Insurance providers warn the bill would raise costs. The bill passed unanimously in the assembly and the senate. Gov. Hochul has not said if she will sign it.