ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission has released proposed changes to the assembly district lines to the public. The commission will hold 12 public hearings around the state beginning in January, including one on January 25 at the University at Albany.

A court ruled the state needed to come up with new assembly district lines for the 2024 election after the lines drawn by the state legislature were ruled biased and unconstitutional. The old lines were allowed to be used for the 2022 midterm election because the legal challenge against them came too late.

A map of the new lines can be found on the NYIRC website.