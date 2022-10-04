ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As driver shortages continue to impact local school districts and cause supply chain disruptions, state lawmakers are looking for more ways to hire additional drivers. One proposed law would eliminate DMV fees for a commercial driver’s license through the end of 2024.

Currently, the total cost of getting a CDL can exceed $200. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara said eliminating the fees would help with recruitment efforts.

“You may think a couple hundred dollars to get your commercial driver’s license might not be a big deal, but we’re talking about a time of inflation and rising costs where people are doing a lot of things to make ends meet, put food on the table, to pay the bills,” he said. “That could make all the difference in the world to someone who wants to take one of these jobs.”

Lawmakers won’t return to Albany until January, so it’s unclear when the proposal would be considered.