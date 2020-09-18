Proposed bill would increase drive-by shooting penalty to first degree murder

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following the shooting death of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis in Troy, legislation has been introduced that would increase penalties on drive-by shootings to first degree murder.
The new bill would amend the state penal law to establish a drive-by shooting as being defined when a person with the intent of causing the death of another person discharges a firearm from a motor vehicle at another individual outside that vehicle.
The bill has been drafted and will be formally introduced and assigned to a Senate committee in the coming days.
