Proposed bill would increase drive-by shooting penalty to first degree murder

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following the shooting death of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis in Troy, legislation has been introduced that would increase penalties on drive-by shootings to first degree murder.

The new bill would amend the state penal law to establish a drive-by shooting as being defined when a person with the intent of causing the death of another person discharges a firearm from a motor vehicle at another individual outside that vehicle.

The bill has been drafted and will be formally introduced and assigned to a Senate committee in the coming days.

