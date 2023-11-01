ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has introduced a bill meant to make it easier for law enforcement to issue AMBER Alerts. The bill would allow parents or legal guardians of a missing child to request an early activation of an AMBER Alert if they think their child was abducted.

Law enforcement must meet specific criteria before an alert, including having a reason to believe the child was abducted and is in danger. The guidance for issuing AMBER Alerts has received new attention after a young girl was kidnapped from Moreau Lake State Park in September.

Police did not issue an alert until the next day. Police have defended their response and said they were following the state’s guidance.

The child was found safe, and a suspect is currently being held in jail.