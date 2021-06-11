Proposed bill targets sharing unlawful, personal images

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) announced that legislation she sponsored to establish criminal and civil penalties for unlawfully disseminating a personal image passed the Assembly (A.1121).

The bill did not make it through the Senate by the time New York’s legislative session ended on Thursday. Buttenschon and the Devins family had hoped it would advance.

Buttenschon crafted the legislation following the tragic murder of Utica resident Bianca Michelle Devin in 2019. The 17-year-old was murdered after attending a concert with her attacker, who then posted photos of her body on social media. These photos were widely shared across multiple social media platforms.