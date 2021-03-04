NYT article claims aides to Cuomo altered nursing home reports

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — An article by the New York Times Thursday claims that aides for Governor Andrew Cuomo altered nursing home data to show fewer deaths than there actually were.

The paper claims that top aides, including Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa; Linda Lacewell, the head of the state’s financial services; and current SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras all worked to rewrite a report by state health officials to hide how many nursing home residents died in the coronavirus pandemic. None of those people have public health experience.

The Times says that the state’s data had the death toll nearly 50% higher than what was being publicly cited by the Cuomo administration. The paper cited interviews and documents that they reviewed.

The Cuomo Administration has been facing increasing pressure for transparency on its handling of nursing homes during the pandemic. Much of the criticism surrounds a March 25 directive that sent recovering coronavirus patients back to nursing homes. Some have questioned if that order may have significantly increased the number of deaths. The New York State Department of Health (DOH) maintains that it did not.

As the voices of the Governor’s critics grew louder, a January report by the New York Attorney General’s Office also found the DOH may have undercounted the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50%.

Calls for an investigation into nursing homes only intensified after a report published by the New York Post claimed DeRosa said the administration “froze” out of fear that the true numbers would be “used against them” by federal prosecutors from then-Pres. Donald Trump’s Department of Justice.

Critics also suggested that by stalling the release of the true number of deaths, the Governor’s staff may be open to criminal liability.

The Times reports that

Meanwhile, a growing number of bipartisan lawmakers in the New York Legislature want to rescind the Governor’s emergency powers.