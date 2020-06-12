NYSTPBA President reacts to 50-A repeal, legislation for trooper body cameras

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Troopers PBA President Thomas Mungeer is giving his take on some of the police reforms passed by the state legislature this week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed off on some of the reforms Friday, including the ban on chokeholds by law enforcement, prohibiting false race-based 911 reports, and repealing 50-A.

In a statement Tina Luongo at the Legal Aid Society said in part: “Finally, after years of advocacy, New York has struck down one of the nation’s most secretive laws, a law that shielded police misconduct from public scrutiny…”

Under the new law, home addresses, personal phone numbers, and email addresses of officers and their families are protected. But some lawmakers have argued it doesn’t provide police “due process.”

“To have that totally repealed and carved out of the Civil Rights Law I think was unfair and definitely took away my members’ rights as Troopers,” said NYSTPBA President Thomas Mungeer.

One bill the Governor hasn’t signed off on, yet, requires State Troopers to wear body cameras.

“We’re not against whatsoever having body cameras and I think with the repeal of 50A with the release of personnel jackets, I think it now gives us a video record of many of the unfounded complaints that come in that are just totally false,” Mungeer said.

But, he says it comes with a cost.

“It has to be new funding. And it’s astronomical when you look at the storage fees and what it takes to retain this data. And now with the FOIL requests coming in, the State Police will have to add numerous personnel to keep up with that,” Mungeer said.

